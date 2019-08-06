This content was published on August 6, 2019 12:16 PM

ROME (Reuters) - One of the partners in Italy's ruling coalition is working on scrapping a property levy in a measure that would be worth 1 billion euros (£919 million) to taxpayers, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday.

Salvini, whose League party governs alongside the 5-Star Movement, also told reporters in Rome that he wanted to re-open discussions on European Union budget limits, which he has repeatedly criticised.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za)

