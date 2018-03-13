External Content

FILE PHOTO: Northern League party leader Matteo Salvini talks during a news conference, the day after Italy's parliamentary elections, in Milan, Italy March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The leader of Italy's far-right League, which emerged the largest conservative party in national elections on March 4, said on Tuesday that he did not see the country suddenly leaving the euro. "The euro is and remains a flawed currency," League leader Matteo Salvini told reporters in Strasbourg, repeating his common line. "There is no unilateral and improvised exit on the horizon," he added. The election earlier this month ended in stalemate, with an alliance of conservative parties led by the League falling 49 seats short of a majority in the lower house of parliament. Salvini, the League leader, campaigned on rewriting European Union budget rules in order to make drastic tax cuts, and on mass deportations of irregular migrants. (Writing by Steve Scherer, additional reporting by Isla Binnie and Massimiliano Di Giorgio) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

