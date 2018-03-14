External Content

Leader of Italy's far-right League Matteo Salvini attends a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (reuters_tickers)

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy's eurosceptic League said on Wednesday he was open to forming any sort of coalition government so long as it did not include the Democratic Party (PD), which has ruled for the past five years. "Barring the PD, everything is possible," Salvini said at Rome's foreign press club. The League is the biggest party in a right-wing coalition including former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Go Italy!), which won the most seats at a March 4 election. However, no party or group won an outright majority, leaving Salvini jockeying for power with the 5-Star Movement, which emerged as the biggest individual party. Salvini reiterated his party's long-held position that the euro was a "flawed currency", adding: "The only irreversible thing is death, not a currency." (Reporting by Gavin Jones, Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

