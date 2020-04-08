ROME (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's contagion, has risen by 238 in a day to 9,722, a source familiar with the data said on Wednesday.

The figure is down compared with 282 deaths on Tuesday.

However, new cases in the region, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, accelerated to 1,089, compared with 791 the day before.

Separately, Stefano Bonaccini, the president of Emilia-Romagna, another hard-hit region, said the tally of new cases and deaths in his region were both down on Wednesday compared with the day before.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

