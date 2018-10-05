External Content

This content was published on October 5, 2018 9:27 AM Oct 5, 2018 - 09:27

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Matteo Salvini talks at a news conference during his official visit in Tunis, Tunisia, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi (reuters_tickers)

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday accused top European Commissioners of wrecking Europe, and said he hoped next year's European parliamentary elections would change the EU political landscape. "People like (Commission President Jean-Claude) Juncker and (EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre) Moscovici have ruined Europe and our country," Salvini told reporters in Rome. "We are trying to change this Europe from the inside and we hope that the May European elections will give us a hand. If not, things will be very difficult." (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Reuters