December 12, 2018

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini denied on Wednesday a report in la Repubblica daily saying that his ruling League party was considering pushing for a snap election in March.

The government "will stay on for five years", Salvini said during a visit in Jerusalem according to Italian news agency AGI.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Valentina Za)

