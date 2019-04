This content was published on April 24, 2019 11:41 AM

FILE PHOTO: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini talks with Italy's Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio at the Quirinal palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini sought on Wednesday to douse speculation of a government collapse and early general elections, saying he wanted to govern for a full term.

The two ruling parties, Salvini's right-wing League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, are feuding as they compete for votes ahead of European Parliament elections on May 26, stoking investor fears that the government could fall.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

