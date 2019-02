This content was published on February 13, 2019 5:41 PM

GENEVA (Reuters) - Jaish al Adl, a militant group operating in southeast Iran, claimed responsibility on Wednesday for an attack against Iran's Revolutionary Guards which left 20 dead, according to the Fars news agency.

A bus carrying members of the Guards was targeted by a suicide car bomb, the Guards reported in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

