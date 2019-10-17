This content was published on October 17, 2019 4:17 AM

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako greet guests during an autumn garden party at Akasaka Palace Imperial garden in Tokyo, Japan November 9, 2018. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering postponing a celebratory parade after Emperor Naruhito's formal enthronement ceremony next week due to damage from Typhoon Hagibis, national broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.

At least 77 have died in the storm, which lashed wide swathes of Japan with heavy rain and high winds last week, setting off landslides and sending rivers over their banks to cause widespread flooding.

Emperor Naruhito is set to proclaim his enthronement to the world on Oct, 22 in a centuries-old ceremony attended by some 2,500 people, including heads of state and other dignitaries from nearly 200 countries.

Naruhito, 59, acceded to the throne in May after his father, Akihito, became the first monarch to abdicate in two centuries.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Chrsitian Schmollinger)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram