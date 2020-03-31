This content was published on March 31, 2020 3:55 AM

A man walks past on a nearly empty street in a snow fall during the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (not in picture) urged Tokyo residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading, at an shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections in Japan topped 2,000 cases on Tuesday, according to a Reuters calculation based on ministry data and media reports.

A centre for disabled people in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, found seven more infections on Tuesday, bringing the total there to 93, Kyodo News reported.

Elsewhere, more infections were found in Ehime, Fukui, Kagawa, and Tokushima prefectures, as well as in a doctor and nurse in Tokyo's cancer research hospital, according to Kyodo and public broadcaster NHK.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018