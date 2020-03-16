This content was published on March 16, 2020 3:30 AM

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said it has identified 15 clusters of coronavirus infections around the country.

The biggest cluster was in the Osaka area, with more than 50 infections centred around a music venue, according to a document on the ministry's website. It was initially reported by Kyodo news.

The prefectures of Hokkaido, Aichi and Wakayama and the city of Tokyo each had clusters of more than 10 people.

