This content was published on March 31, 2020 3:15 AM

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's prime minister and deputy prime minister will avoid attending the same meeting as a precaution against coronavirus infection, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe told cabinet members this morning that Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso would not join a meeting where he attends," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura told a news briefing.

If Abe is incapacitated, Aso is next in line to step in as the country's leader.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Linda Sieg; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018