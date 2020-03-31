TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's prime minister and deputy prime minister will avoid attending the same meeting as a precaution against coronavirus infection, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe told cabinet members this morning that Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso would not join a meeting where he attends," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura told a news briefing.

If Abe is incapacitated, Aso is next in line to step in as the country's leader.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Linda Sieg; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

