This content was published on April 28, 2020 7:14 AM

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wears a protective mask after a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 17, 2020. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he was aware of reports on the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and was paying close attention to developments.

Abe made the comment in a session of parliament.

Rumours and speculation over Kim's health began after he did not appear in public at a key state holiday on April 15. He has since remained out of sight.[nL3N2CF1CN]

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

