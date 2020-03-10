TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday the government would carry out whatever measures are needed without hesitation to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Abe told reporters markets were showing nervous movements. The government will closely cooperate with the Bank of Japan and financial authorities of other countries, and will respond appropriately if needed based on the agreement of Group of Seven and Group of 20 countries, he said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters