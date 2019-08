This content was published on August 9, 2019 10:52 AM

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Empress Michiko walks toward to the main sanctuary as she visits at Outer shrine of the Ise Jingu shrine, ahead of Emperor Akihito's April 30, 2019 abdication, in Ise, central Japan, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Empress Emeritus Michiko is to have surgery after being diagnosed with an early-stage breast cancer, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday, citing the Imperial Household Agency.

Former Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko stepped down in April after three decades in their roles.

An official of the Imperial Household Agency was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

