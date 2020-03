This content was published on March 9, 2020 3:04 AM

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese city of Kobe said on Monday a woman in her 40s has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The woman had been to a live music show in Osaka, an official told a news conference.

Japan has now seen 14 deaths from the virus of which seven were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that had been quarantined off Yokohama.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018