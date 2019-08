This content was published on August 7, 2019 3:07 PM

A video grab from the Japan Meteorological Agency's live camera image shows an eruption of Mount Asama, Nagano prefecture, central Japan, August 7, 2019. Japan Meteorological Agency/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japan Meteorological Agency said Mount Asama in central Japan erupted late on Wednesday and issued a warning not to approach the volcano.

The agency issued a level 3 warning on a scale of up to 5 following the eruption that occurred around 10:08 p.m. (1308 GMT).

There were no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated vicinity.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Catherine Evans)

