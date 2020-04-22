This content was published on April 22, 2020 3:24 AM

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nagasaki prefecture said on Wednesday it had confirmed 33 cases of coronavirus infection on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs and would carry out further testing on other crew members.

Those who test positive but are asymptomatic will remain on board for monitoring, while others will be transferred to medical institutions, Nagasaki Governor Hodo Nakamura told a news conference. Those who test negative will be sent back to their countries, he said.

The ship, the Costa Atlantica, is carrying 623 crew members and no passengers, local media reported.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

