This content was published on August 7, 2019 3:54 AM

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news conference about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on September 15, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper did not have any particular exchange on the U.S.-proposed maritime coalition in the Middle East, Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the premier and Esper confirmed the two nations would work on peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region as well as further strengthen the alliance between Japan and the United States.

Suga also met Esper separately and the two didn't discuss the maritime coalition in the Middle East, either.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram