This content was published on August 1, 2019 10:53 PM

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese Ministry of Defence said on Friday no immediate impact was seen on the nation's security after North Korea carried out a new projectile launch.

No ballistic missiles had reached Japan's territory or its exclusive economic zone after the launch, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Tom Brown)

