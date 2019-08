This content was published on August 1, 2019 2:59 AM

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force's F-35A stealth fighter jet, which Kyodo says is the same plane that crashed during an exercise on April 9, 2019, is seen at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Komaki Minami factory in Toyoyama, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo June 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's defence ministry said it would restart flights of the F-35 stealth fighter aircraft on Thursday for the first time since a crash in April, resulting from pilot disorientation.

The aircraft that crashed in April was less than a year old and the first F-35 assembled in Japan.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim)

