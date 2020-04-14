This content was published on April 14, 2020 12:28 PM

FILE PHOTO: Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 31 August 2018. Roman Pilipey/Pool via Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) - A leader of Japan's ruling party said on Tuesday that he would ask the government to give every citizen 100,000 yen (£741.86) as additional step to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus impact, media reported.

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), also said the government would need to prepare a second extra budget for such cash payments.

"As the LDP, we will strongly request the government to carry out swiftly what it can do," the Nikkei business newspaper quoted Nikai as saying.

Nikai was not available for comment. Government officials were also not immediately available for comment on his proposal.

The government announced an economic package last week including cash payouts of 300,000 yen for households whose income has been hit by the coronavirus.

The government also compiled an extra budget worth 16.8057 trillion yen at the beginning of the new fiscal year in April to fund the stimulus, highlighting the urgency.

Japan has had 8,006 coronavirus cases with 151 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes