This content was published on March 25, 2020 5:09 PM

FILE PHOTO: A worshippers stands in front of the closed entrance door of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City March 9, 2020. Picture taken March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, revered in Christian tradition as the site of Jesus's crucifixion and burial, was ordered closed on Wednesday for a week, as a precaution against the coronavirus, church officials said.

"The Church of the Holy Sepulchre will be closed from 5p.m. on Wednesday," Wadie Abu Nassar, media spokesperson of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, told Reuters.

He said the decision followed a meeting between Israeli police and senior church leaders on Wednesday.

"Of course the church leaders expressed understanding. The initial understanding is that this order is valid for one week, although nobody knows how long this crisis will take," he said.

(Reporting by Roleen Tafakji and Stephen Farrell, Writing by Rami Ayyub)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018