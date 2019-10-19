LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to lawmakers on Saturday saying he would tell the European Union that a further Brexit delay was not a solution and that the bloc might well reject what he said was parliament's request for an extension.

"I will not negotiate a delay with the European Union," Johnson said in the letter, Sky News reported. "I will tell the EU what I have told the British public for my 88 days as Prime Minister: further delay is not a solution."

He added: "It is quite possible that our friends in the European Union will reject parliament's request for further delay (or not take a decision quickly)."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)

