This content was published on August 7, 2019 4:10 PM

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted Jordan's King Abdullah for a working lunch on Wednesday to discuss ties between the two countries, Johnson's office said.

Johnson welcomed Abdullah's progress in delivering economic reforms and urged him to continue with them, a spokeswoman for Johnson said.

"The leaders also acknowledged Jordan’s important role in maintaining regional stability and the Prime Minister thanked the King for the part Jordan continues to play in hosting Syrian refugees," she added.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram