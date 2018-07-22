External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on July 22, 2018 7:44 AM Jul 22, 2018 - 07:44

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Sunday that it had allowed the UN to arrange the entry and passage of 800 Syrian civil defence workers whose lives were in danger after a government offensive that regained rebel-held parts of southern Syria, a foreign ministry spokesman said. The kingdom agreed to a request by Britain, Germany and Canada to give the White Helmet workers temporary asylum in the kingdom before settlement in the West on humanitarian grounds, Mohammad al Kayed the spokesman said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Jason Neely) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters