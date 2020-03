This content was published on March 27, 2020 10:57 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Jordan reported the first death from coronavirus, a woman in her 80s, state news agency announced on Twitter early on Saturday.

Jordan registered 23 new cases on Friday, bringing the total in the country to 235, the health minister announced.

‮ ‬

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Chris Reese)

