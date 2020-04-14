This content was published on April 14, 2020 4:38 PM

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan will not allow public worship in mosques during the holy month of Ramadan that begins next week as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, the religious affairs minister said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Khalaylah said evening prayers known as Taraweeh, a main part of the religious observance of the month-long fasting, would be banned.

As in other Muslim countries, the authorities have closed mosques and public places of worship as part of a tight lockdown and ban on gatherings to stem the spread of the virus in a country with 391 confirmed cases and seven deaths.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes