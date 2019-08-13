MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican judge ordered former minister Rosario Robles to be taken into custody pending criminal proceedings in a case involving loss to taxpayers, Mexican media reported on Tuesday.

Robles, who for more than 2-1/2 years was the social development minister in the last administration, has appeared in court over prosecutors’ claims that over 5 billion pesos (214 million pounds) destined for welfare programs under her tenure were unaccounted for, according to local media reports.

A lawyer for Robles said on local television that the politician and her team will fight the accusations.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

