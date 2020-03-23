This content was published on March 23, 2020 5:54 PM

LONDON (Reuters) - Julian Assange's lawyers will apply for his release on bail because of the risk of contracting coronavirus while in prison, Wikileaks said on Monday.

The Wikileaks founder is being held at a prison in London on an extradition warrant for publishing classified information about the Iraq and Afghan wars.

"On Wednesday, 25th of March, Julian Assange's lawyers will make a bail application at Westminster Magistrates Court," Wikileaks said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

