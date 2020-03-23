LONDON (Reuters) - Julian Assange's lawyers will apply for his release on bail because of the risk of contracting coronavirus while in prison, Wikileaks said on Monday.

The Wikileaks founder is being held at a prison in London on an extradition warrant for publishing classified information about the Iraq and Afghan wars.

"On Wednesday, 25th of March, Julian Assange's lawyers will make a bail application at Westminster Magistrates Court," Wikileaks said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters