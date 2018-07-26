Kenya blames negligence for death of 10 endangered black rhinos - minister
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's tourism minister on Thursday blamed negligence by conservation officers for the death of 10 endangered black rhinos in a bungled relocation last month.
"Even one rhino is a huge loss. So we are sad and we are disappointed in some of the officers who should have taken responsibility. They didn't take their work seriously. They were casual in their job," Najib Balala told a news conference.
(Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Reuters