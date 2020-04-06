NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday ordered a halt to all movement in parts of the country affected by the new coronavirus, including capital Nairobi.

"The cessation of movement within the Nairobi metropolitan area shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days with effect from 7 p.m. Monday the 6th of April 2020, that is today," Kenyatta said in a televised address.

Kenya has reported 158 coronavirus cases and six deaths.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed and George Obulutsa; Editing by David Goodman)

