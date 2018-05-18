External Content

PRISTINA (Reuters) - A court in Kosovo sentenced eight men to jail on Friday on terrorism charges for plotting to attack the Israeli national soccer team in Albania in 2016. The court in the capital sentenced the defendants who are all from Kosovo to a total of 35 years and six months and jail with terms ranging from 10 years to 18 months. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

