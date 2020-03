This content was published on March 13, 2020 10:53 AM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Britain has expressed interest in Russia's idea to hold a summit between the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss global problems, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"There is a specific signal that Great Britain would be interested in such a meeting," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans)

