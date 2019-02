This content was published on February 18, 2019 11:03 AM

Founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey, who was detained on suspicion of fraud, stands inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin is following the situation around the detention of Baring Vostok's head Michael Calvey very closely and hopes it will not affect the Russian investment climate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

He said President Vladimir Putin had met Calvey many times in the past but that his detention was beyond Putin's remit.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

