MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it regretted that dialogue between Russia and the United States was not working out despite what it said was a series of important strategic issues that needed to be discussed. Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump were due to have an extended meeting at a G20 Summit in Argentina at the weekend, but Trump cancelled after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and their crews. "Dialogue is not working out despite certain plans and certain homework done by both sides," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Reuters