May 23, 2018 2:11 PM May 23, 2018 - 14:11

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Preparations for possible summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have not advanced since the two men spoke on the phone on March 20, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday. Trump proposed during a telephone conversation in March that the two leaders should meet. (This version of the story was refiled to correct day) (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, writing by Denis Pinchuk, Editing by Catherine Evans)

