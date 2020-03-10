MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9.

Putin presides over an annual parade on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany and uses the occasion to show off the country's military hardware.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow did not yet know who would represent the United States at the commemorative event.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Andrew Osborn; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters