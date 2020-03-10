This content was published on March 10, 2020 11:39 AM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9.

Putin presides over an annual parade on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany and uses the occasion to show off the country's military hardware.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow did not yet know who would represent the United States at the commemorative event.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Andrew Osborn; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

