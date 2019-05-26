DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Several Kurdish lawmakers and thousands of prison inmates in Turkey have ended their hunger strike after a call from jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan, one of the MPs told a news conference on Sunday in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir.

Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Leyla Guven began a hunger strike 200 days ago in a bid to end Ocalan's isolation in prison by securing him regular access to his family and lawyers.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters