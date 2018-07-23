External Content

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Kurdish security forces have killed the remaining gunman who attacked the governorate building in the Kurdish city of Erbil, thereby ending the siege, said Kurdish security officials. Local TV channel Rudaw showed blood smears in the hallways of the building and shrapnel marks on walls. Security forces walked through the building. Media representatives were allowed to go inside. (Reporting by Azad Lashkari; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

