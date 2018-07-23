Kurds kill two gunmen inside Erbil governorate, others remain with hostages - sources
Kurdish security forces gather near Erbil governorate building in Erbil, Iraq July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari(reuters_tickers)
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Kurdish security forces killed two gunmen on Monday who shot their way into the governorate building in the city of Erbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in north Iraq, but other assailants were still holding some hostages, security officials said.
Two hostages were rescued. One of them was critically wounded, the officials said.
(Reporting by Azad Lashkari; writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet)
