FILE PHOTO: Co-chair Khalid Al Jarallah, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary, attends the opening session of Global Coalition Against ISIS Communication Working Group conference in Kuwait City, Kuwait, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait is looking at Iranian threats to block the Strait of Hormuz with concern, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Sunday quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah as saying.

KUNA said Jarallah was commenting on tensions in the region after Iran's Revolutionary Guards made a threat to close the strategic waterway. "We are looking at these threats with concern, and hoping as always to distance our region from this tension," KUNA quoted him as saying.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Dahlia Nehme, writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

