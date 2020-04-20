CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani discussed international and regional developments on Monday in a telephone conversation, Kuwait's state news agency (KUNA) reported.

Among the issues discussed was the coronavirus situation and the precautionary measures that both countries are taking to limit its spread, KUNA added.

Iran is the country worst affected in the Middle East region by the coronavirus, with more than 83,000 confirmed cases and over 5,000 deaths.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Samar Hassan; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters