This content was published on August 8, 2019 12:37 PM

FILE PHOTO: Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was stripped of legal immunity after a parliamentary vote, and his supporters attend a meeting with journalists in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kyrgyz security forces have launched a second raid on the house of former president Almazbek Atambayev, independent news website Akipress.kg reported on Thursday, citing witnesses.

According to the website, witnesses saw security operatives entered the house and heard gunshots. Atambayev evaded arrest during a previous raid on Wednesday night, which failed after supporters clashed with security forces.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

