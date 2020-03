This content was published on March 12, 2020 6:24 PM

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan barred entry on Thursday to travellers from France, Germany and Spain as a precaution against the coronavirus, the Kyrgyz government said, adding that it had also removed Japan from the list.

(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Editing by Tom Balmforth)

