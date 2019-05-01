This content was published on May 1, 2019 9:54 AM

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Suspected leftist insurgents killed at least 15 police and a civilian driver in a landmine attack on two security vehicles on Wednesday in the western state of Maharashtra, police said, as the state celebrated its foundation day.

The Maoist insurgents, known as Naxals, have battled the state for decades, saying they are fighting for people left out of a long economic boom in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Security forces killed at least 37 Maoist militants last year in Gadchiroli, the same district where Wednesday's attack took place.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Krishna N. Das and Nick Macfie)

