September 26, 2018

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A group of Latin American countries and Canada asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Venezuela's government for alleged crimes against humanity over its use of force and violence to repress opposition, Peru's Foreign Minister Néstor Popolizio said on Wednesday. The complaint against the government of President Nicolas Maduro submitted by Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru is the first time that member nations of the court based in The Hague have referred a fellow member to prosecutors. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Mary Milliken and James Dalgleish)

