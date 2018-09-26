The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

GENEVA (Reuters) - Laughter during U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to the U.N. General Assembly was a sign of the United States' isolation, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday, Fars News reported.

"You saw and heard their laughter," Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said, according to Fars. "The message of this ridicule was the crumbling of your facade and the increased isolation of America, and this was a big political disgrace."

Some delegates at the general assembly on Tuesday laughed and muttered when Trump, in a speech, praised the "extraordinary" achievements of his administration.

@You can be sure that the people of Iran and the region are laughing at your completely false and ridiculous claims, but you can't hear their laughter from far away."

Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani exchanged taunts at the assembly session, with Trump threatening more sanctions against Tehran and Rouhani suggesting the U.S. president suffered from a "weakness of intellect".

"America is the symbol of oppression in the world," Jafari said. "And the oppressed and those in pursuit of freedom are uniting against them."

