This content was published on May 18, 2018 9:52 AM May 18, 2018 - 09:52

FILE PHOTO: Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio smiles during a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

ROME (Reuters) - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League on Friday published their joint government programme, promising a major spending spree that will likely put Italy on a collision course with the European Union. If they receive the backing of their supporters in swift, informal ballots planned over the next three days, the coalition government could take office as early as next week, ending 11 weeks of political paralysis. However, the two parties have yet to announce who they want to put forward as prime minister and still need the blessing of President Sergio Mattarella. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

