BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese MPs were sprayed with sanitizer as they arrived for a legislative session on Tuesday that was relocated from the Beirut parliament building to a theatre to allow for social distancing against the coronavirus.

MPs had their temperatures taken upon arrival at the UNESCO Palace building and their legs were sprayed by a man in hazmat suit. Many wore facemasks during media interviews.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri sat on a desk on stage as the three-day session began.

MPs will debate draft laws including one to regulate the cultivation of cannabis for medical use, a controversial amnesty, and a proposal to lift immunity from prosecution for government ministers.      

(Reporting by Imad Creidi; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters